A West Brom star has given his Leeds United verdict after Saturday’s draw at Elland Road.

West Brom star Darnell Furlong has served up big Leeds United praise following Saturday’s draw at Elland Road but declared what his Baggies should have got from this season’s Whites battles.

Leeds and West Brom met for the second time this Championship season in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road in which Furlong’s header from a John Swift free-kick gave his side a 1-1 draw.

Tony Mowbray’s had fallen behind to a ninth-minute header from Junior Firpo but the Baggies ultimately fought back to prevent Championship leaders Leeds from recording a sixth consecutive league win.

Speaking post match, Furlong saluted his side’s battling display against a team he considers the best in the division.

Furlong, though, said confidence was buoyed ahead of Saturday’s fixture by his team’s display in August’s reverse fixture against Leeds at The Hawthorns - a goalless draw from which the Baggies defender insisted his side should have taken all three points.

Seven months on, Furlong’s header ensured the rematch also ended all square - this time in United’s own back yard which Furlong also served up praise for.

“It's always really difficult to come here over the years,” said Furlong on the Albion post-match chat.

"It's always been tough games, and we've always been in a similar position in the table, whether it's top or fighting playoffs, top two, the first year I was here.

"We knew the challenge was going to be great, they're in great form and a very good team this year, so we just tried to come here and show a bit of character and I feel we've done that.

"I think it was a great performance and we can take confidence from it in the way that we've come to the best in the league in my opinion and matched them really.

"Going a goal down here, you saw what happened to Cardiff and we didn't crumble and we took it all in our stride and then managed to fight back and get a point."

Pressed on the fact that Leeds were now unbeaten in 17 - and whether that run played on their mind before kick-off - Furlong said his side were determined to put a “red marker” on that run.

Furlong reasoned: "We're definitely focused. We know their record before we step onto the pitch and we know it's almost like a motivation to be the ones to stop that, or to put a red marker on their form.

"It's just one of those things where you got there and try and do your best and I think, personally, I was looking back to the game at the start of the season.

"I thought we were the better side, different players for them, and a little bit of a transition period of players leaving and things like that.

"But the same group of players here went and drew and should have won that game so we take confidence from that and come and see where it leads us.

"I think it just proves to ourselves a bit of confidence to know we can match it with the best.

"We show everyone else respect this year for the rest of the games but it was the best team that we played against today and and we come out with a point so confidence all forwards to QPR."