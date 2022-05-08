@JJ_Jordie: We have no identity.
@Damien_CMS: Despite a poor first half, the second half was a much improved display. Arsenal created very little in that period with Llorente, Koch and Firpo having a good game. Three massive games coming up with two of them being at home. Need to make the home advantage count. Marching on Together.
@Robertkas88: Really poor from the team in that first half today, Meslier error massive! But what was Ayling doing? Really bad from him! One positive note for me was Bate - I like him in that second half should start for me against Chelsea!! At least until the world stops going round………..
@Rickster_Patel: Second half performance gives us hope and belief. It will now be between us and Burnley and could go down to the last game.
@Matt_Liddon: Bate needs to start on Wednesday. He looked head & shoulders better than Klich.
@Nofacekillah: We were really really poor, tactically extinct. We need points and I don’t see where we are getting them to be honest.
@Johna1992: Completely outclassed most of the 90 minutes.
@N6gold: Realise we needed to get a defender on…but why hook Gelhardt, our only proper striker? Insane.
@Darrenholden72: Shocking mistakes cost us a decent result.
@JamesGlasspoole: Realistically, that was our hardest game of the 4 and a win was never likely. The next 3 are all ones where we can get points. Have some faith!
@MurphyLUFC28: Me personally, I'm happy with the way we adapted in that second half - just need to give it our all. Come on lads.
@Lufcburny: Wasn't much of a late push, seen more urgency on my 80yr old nan. No fight at all.
@JosephLUFC10: Worst performance all season, result flattered us.
@Lufc_rammy: Quality performance to be fair - had we managed two shots on target would have been 2-2.
@Rico74Leeds: It’s the hope that kills you, what might have been with 11 men. As much as I love him that’s stupid from Ayling, just have to get one more point than Burnley, simple as that, keep fighting Leeds.