@JJ_Jordie: We have no identity.

@Damien_CMS: Despite a poor first half, the second half was a much improved display. Arsenal created very little in that period with Llorente, Koch and Firpo having a good game. Three massive games coming up with two of them being at home. Need to make the home advantage count. Marching on Together.

@Robertkas88: Really poor from the team in that first half today, Meslier error massive! But what was Ayling doing? Really bad from him! One positive note for me was Bate - I like him in that second half should start for me against Chelsea!! At least until the world stops going round………..

@Rickster_Patel: Second half performance gives us hope and belief. It will now be between us and Burnley and could go down to the last game.

@Matt_Liddon: Bate needs to start on Wednesday. He looked head & shoulders better than Klich.

@Nofacekillah: We were really really poor, tactically extinct. We need points and I don’t see where we are getting them to be honest.

Leeds United players applaud the travelling support after the Whites' 2-1 defeat to Arsenal. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

@Johna1992: Completely outclassed most of the 90 minutes.

@N6gold: Realise we needed to get a defender on…but why hook Gelhardt, our only proper striker? Insane.

@Darrenholden72: Shocking mistakes cost us a decent result.

@JamesGlasspoole: Realistically, that was our hardest game of the 4 and a win was never likely. The next 3 are all ones where we can get points. Have some faith!

Matuesz Klich is shown a yellow card at the Emirates. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

@MurphyLUFC28: Me personally, I'm happy with the way we adapted in that second half - just need to give it our all. Come on lads.

@Lufcburny: Wasn't much of a late push, seen more urgency on my 80yr old nan. No fight at all.

@JosephLUFC10: Worst performance all season, result flattered us.

@Lufc_rammy: Quality performance to be fair - had we managed two shots on target would have been 2-2.

Bukayo Saka holds off the challenge of Junior Firpo. Pic: Ryan Pierse.