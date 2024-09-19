Leeds lined up for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off hosting of Burnley knowing that victory could send them third yet instead Daniel Farke’s Whites suffered a first league defeat of the new season as the Clarets left Elland Road with a 1-0 success. The blow left Leeds down in ninth place, two points behind Burnley who leapfrogged the Whites in jumping up to fifth place in the early table.

Early leaders Sunderland then squandered the chance to kick further ahead as they suffered a first defeat of the season via a 3-2 reverse at Plymouth Argyle. But the weekend finished with the continued emergence of a potential key new automatic promotion contender in West Brom who moved top with Sunday’s 3-0 triumph at Portsmouth.

Leeds now find themselves five points behind the Baggies and four points adrift of Sunderland in the second automatic promotion spot, albeit with just five give games played of a marathon 46-game campaign. Despite their stuttering start to the season, Leeds remain clear title favourites with the bookmakers who still expect the Whites to go up in first place.