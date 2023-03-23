Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are both ‘set to submit new bids’ to buy Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Manchester United after Wednesday’s 9pm submission deadline was extended.

That is according to several reports, with BBC Sport stating a number of other bidders had submitted their offers before 9pm on Wednesday. Ineos owner Sir Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim are the only proposed owners to publicly declare their interest after the Glazer family put the Old Trafford club up for sale earlier this season.

A deadline had been set for 9pm on Wednesday for revised bids to be submitted to investment bank Raine, who are handling the process, however both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim had reportedly asked for more time with both granted their requests in a shock twist to proceedings.

Earlier in the evening, claims had been made Sheikh Jassim had submitted a ‘world-record’ bid for the club, but it now appears that is yet to be made. It was reported the bid could be as high as £5.5bn.

The bids from the pair are expected to arrive on Thursday, with five offers submitted on time, according to the Mirror. Up to eight bids had been expected by Raine. Following the latest twist, here’s the reported net worth of Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe - in data gathered by NewcastleWorld - compared to Leeds United and other Premier League club owners.

Newcastle United - Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, RB Sports & Media Reported net worth: £479bn

Man City - Abu Dhabi United Group, Silver Lake, China Media Capital, CITIC Group Reported net worth: £23.2bn

Chelsea - Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital Group, Hansjorg Wyss & Mark Walter Reported net worth: £13bn

Manchester United potential owner - Sir Jim Ratcliffe Reported net worth: £10.9bn