Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United TV details, streaming info and how to watch

Leeds United make the short journey to Sheffield Wednesday this week as they look to continue their Championship promotion push. Having seen off Stoke City in midweek at Elland Road, Daniel Farke's side have won 10 of their last 11 games in the second tier and that's been enough to carry them to the brink of the automatic promotion spots.

In fact, a win over the Owls would be enough to take Leeds back into the top two, at least temporarily, as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League and regain their place at English football's top table at the first time of asking. Wednesday will be no push overs, of course, with Danny Rohl's side in something of a purple patch of form themselves at present.

The Owls have won five of their last six Championship games and while they'll be keen to stretch that run out another week by seeing off a Yorkshire rival, they have the added motivation of a win being enough to see them climb out of the bottom three. Wednesday have spent the entire season in the relegation zone so far, but their hot streak has come at the right time.

As such, the game will have huge implications at both ends of the table whatever happens. So, when is Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United and how can supporters follow it? Here's all you need to know.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United?

Leeds travel to South Yorkshire on Friday night with the match kicking off at 8pm. The game was originally due to be played the following day, but with so much on the line, it has been selected to be broadcast live to the nation.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting from 7pm. It will be available to be streamed through Sky Go, or if you can't find a screen, the Yorkshire Evening Post will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

What's been said ahead of the match?

Both managers have been speaking about this one over the last few days. Here's what Daniel Farke has had to say: "Two sides in really good form, if you're capable to win four in a row you're in a good position. Obviously they're still fighting against relegation but they are one of the most in-form teams at the moment. We're respectful but we know we're also in pretty good shape. I don't see one reason we should travel in fear. We know the pitch isn't great and it's an opponent that will be aggressive."

Danny Rohl has also spoken: “In the last few weeks we’ve invested a lot of things to come to this point now. We come closer. We’ve closed the gap and it’s an unbelievable race at the bottom of the table, maybe eight or nine teams around us.