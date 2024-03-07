Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United injury news as six ruled out and one doubt - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday as the two Yorkshire clubs prepare to face off at Hillsborough.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 18:01 GMT

Leeds United are preparing for their latest challenge in their bid to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League. The Whites are still chasing down Ipswich Town in second place, while they are within five points of leaders Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's men returned to winning ways last time out, but while they will face another struggling side in Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, they will come up against an Owls side that has shown real fight in recent weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below.

Rohl has said: "Barry Bannan looks fantastic. He trained today with no problem… We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in."

1. Barry Bannan - Fit

Rohl has said: “Barry Bannan looks fantastic. He trained today with no problem… We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in.”

Windass will be back after the international break.

2. Josh Windass - Out

Windass will be back after the international break.

The same applies to Paterson.

3. Callum Paterson - Out

The same applies to Paterson.

Pederson will not return until after the international break.

4. Kristian Pederson - Out

Pederson will not return until after the international break.

Poveda is ineligible against his parent club.

5. Ian Poveda - Out (Ineligible)

Poveda is ineligible against his parent club.

Farke has said: "I expect him to be back in team training other side of international break at latest. Hopefully as soon as possible back in best possible shape."

6. Pascal Struijk - Out

Farke has said: "I expect him to be back in team training other side of international break at latest. Hopefully as soon as possible back in best possible shape."

