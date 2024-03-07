Leeds United are preparing for their latest challenge in their bid to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League . The Whites are still chasing down Ipswich Town in second place, while they are within five points of leaders Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's men returned to winning ways last time out, but while they will face another struggling side in Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, they will come up against an Owls side that has shown real fight in recent weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below.