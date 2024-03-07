Leeds United are preparing for their latest challenge in their bid to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League. The Whites are still chasing down Ipswich Town in second place, while they are within five points of leaders Leicester City.
Daniel Farke's men returned to winning ways last time out, but while they will face another struggling side in Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, they will come up against an Owls side that has shown real fight in recent weeks. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both sides. Take a look below.
1. Barry Bannan - Fit
Rohl has said: “Barry Bannan looks fantastic. He trained today with no problem… We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in.”
2. Josh Windass - Out
Windass will be back after the international break.
3. Callum Paterson - Out
The same applies to Paterson.
4. Kristian Pederson - Out
Pederson will not return until after the international break.
5. Ian Poveda - Out (Ineligible)
Poveda is ineligible against his parent club.
6. Pascal Struijk - Out
Farke has said: "I expect him to be back in team training other side of international break at latest. Hopefully as soon as possible back in best possible shape."