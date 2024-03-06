Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds' Championship schedule is unrelenting as the Whites prepare for a trip to Hillsborough this weekend. Farke's men have won 10 of their last 11 league outings but were wearisome in their celebrations after seeing off Stoke City at Elland Road in midweek.

The United boss is expected to provide an update on the fitness and availability of several Leeds players, including winger Crysencio Summerville who was substituted yesterday evening and subsequently spotted with an ice-pack on his ankle, having received plenty of attention in that particular area from Potters defenders and several others in recent weeks.

Jaidon Anthony is expected to return to the matchday squad on Friday, while Jamie Shackleton is also set to have completed the proper concussion protocols and could be back in contention.