Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Team news and updates from Hillsborough, Patrick Bamford out

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 19:23 BST
Leeds United face a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday tonight as Daniel Farke’s Whites look to finally seal a first win of the new Championship season at the third attempt.

Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by in-game updates, analysis and post-match reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being televised live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United LIVE

19:25 BST

Warm ups underway

Ampadu leads out Leeds in blue and yellow. Another outing for the yellow away shirt tonight.

19:22 BST

The Leeds XI and bench in full

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu (c), Gruev, Gnonto, James, Aaronson, Joseph. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Gelhardt, Crew, Debayo, Rothwell, Chambers, Cairns, Piroe

19:12 BST

Wednesday team and bench

XI: Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Ingelsson, Bannan (c), Musaba, Windass, J Lowe. Subs: Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Kobacki, Fusire, Gassama, Ugbo, Smith.

19:11 BSTUpdated 19:13 BST

Team news in full

19:10 BST

Small hamstring injury

For Bamford. Could also miss next Saturday’s hosting of Hull City.

19:09 BST

No Bamford

And two keepers on the bench, plus youngsters Debayo, Crew and Chambers also.

19:06 BST

Leeds United team news

XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu (c), Gruev, Gnonto, James, Aaronson, Joseph

Subs: Cairns, Darlow, Debayo, Byram, Crew, Rothwell, Chambers, Piroe, Gelhardt

18:46 BST

Leeds arrivals

18:22 BST

'Very different' - Danny Rohl's warning to Whites

Writing in the match night programme, Owls boss Danny Rohl reasoned: “The last time we played Leeds, the circumstances were very different. We were giving everything to get out of the relegation places and and Leeds were giving everything to get towards the promotion places. Tonight is different, there are no favourites, it is a big derby match and I want to see the right reaction and then hopefully the right result.”

18:13 BSTUpdated 18:26 BST

Odds on

Plenty of people won’t agree with this but Daniel Farke’s side are odds-on favourites to take all three points tonight - no bigger than 19-20. You can get north of 3-1 about an Owls win - 16-5. The draw is 27-10. Whites trio Mateo Joseph, Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe are co-favourites to score first - all 6-1. Ike Ugbo is rated the main Owls threat at 8s - the same price as Willy Gnonto. Largie Ramazini is also 8s with a few firms but I wouldn’t be investing in that one! Believed to be ineligible after not signing in time.

18:10 BST

17:38 BSTUpdated 18:26 BST

Two changes?

It is expected that Largie Ramazani did not sign in time to feature this evening although that would have been a big ask anyway so soon after his move. Max Wober (calf) is the only injury doubt but he only made the bench at West Brom where he was an unused sub so it was hard to see him starting. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rothwell, though, might well find themselves back in the XI, Aaronson for Joel Piroe at no 10 and Rothwell for Ilia Gruev in centre midfield an obvious shout although Rothwell himself could also play at no 10. Otherwise you’d think it would be unchanged. And whatever the XI, just win. Five points out of nine would not be too bad, albeit not amazing, any less than that and it has to be classed as a very slow start. Team news at 7pm. Arrivals at around 6.30pm. The crazy storm has subsided and it’s a lovely warm evening here at Hillsborough.

17:32 BST

A fine night for it, good evening from Hillsborough

Thu, 22 Aug, 2024, 11:39 BST

8pm kick-off

As the Whites face the Owls at Hillsborough tonight.

