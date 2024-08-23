It is expected that Largie Ramazani did not sign in time to feature this evening although that would have been a big ask anyway so soon after his move. Max Wober (calf) is the only injury doubt but he only made the bench at West Brom where he was an unused sub so it was hard to see him starting. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rothwell, though, might well find themselves back in the XI, Aaronson for Joel Piroe at no 10 and Rothwell for Ilia Gruev in centre midfield an obvious shout although Rothwell himself could also play at no 10. Otherwise you’d think it would be unchanged. And whatever the XI, just win. Five points out of nine would not be too bad, albeit not amazing, any less than that and it has to be classed as a very slow start. Team news at 7pm. Arrivals at around 6.30pm. The crazy storm has subsided and it’s a lovely warm evening here at Hillsborough.