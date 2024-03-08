Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Team news and TV details, Owls star out
and live on Freeview channel 276
Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.
Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Leeds team news: Whites boss Daniel Farke expects to have an unchanged squad for this evening’s derby against the Owls, including star winger Crysencio Summerville. Dutch ace Summerville was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after being taken off with ten minutes left of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Stoke City in which he was again subjected to plenty of challenges.
Farke, though, said at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that he expected the same matchday squad, revealing that Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony would still be missing. Anthony missed the midweek game against Stoke due to private reasons as his mother's funeral took place this week.
Sam Byram returned from a recent hamstring injury to start Tuesday night's win against the Potters in which he played 88 minutes before being replaced by Junior Firpo who himself has had a recent calf problem.
Joe Gelhardt also returned from a back spasm as an unused substitute against Stoke but Jamie Shackleton (concussion), Pascal Struijk (groin) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are all out. Sheffield Wednesday's Leeds loanee Ian Poveda is out as the winger cannot feature against his parent side due to the terms of his deal.
Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Gray; James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off at Hillsborough
- Victory would send Leeds back into second
- Second-bottom Owls have won five of last six
The changes
Both full back positions changed - Gray for Roberts and Firpo for Byram, plus Gnonto for James. Three big calls, especially the James one, did not see that coming. Roberts , Byram and James all part of a strong bench.
Owls team
Leeds bench
Leeds subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Byram, Roberts, James, Joseph, Piroe, Gelhardt. #lufc
Leeds team - three changes
Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford. #lufc
Gnonto and Cree
Now taking to the pitch too with Piroe.
Leeds arrive
Joffy there, no surprises. Ten minutes until team news. Only a handful braving the elements to start with, Joffy, Rutter, Gruev , Cresswell, Kamara
Arrivals
Sheffield Wednesday arriving, no Poveda remember, a big blow that.
Chilly
Five degrees here but a bit of a chill and light wind in the air making it feel more like two on the real feel. Team news coming shortly. Archie Gray feels like the big one, will he now come back into the XI and if so will it be in midfield for Glen Kamara? It's no given. Sam Byram or Junior Firpo at left back will also be an interesting call, as will the right back choice between Gray and Connor Roberts. Roberts and Byram fairly confident calls to start, toss of a coin between Kamara and Gray. Maybe Kamara.
The pitch
Doesn't look the best, very patchy, quite bare in both goalmouths and the corners. Very calm at the moment inside Hillsborough. Still and quiet. Won't be in two hours' time. The calm before the storm.
The odds
More between the two sides than you might think here given that the Owls are at home and have won five of their last six. Leeds are strong odds-on favourites and near the 1-2 marker at 4-7. The Owls can be backed at 5-1. The draw is available at 10-3. Time will tell if those prices are the right ones. All set in the Hillsborough stands and awaiting arrivals.