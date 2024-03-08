Live

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Match updates from Hillsborough, boos after Patrick Bamford strike

Leeds United end a very busy week in their Championship promotion quest with a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday tonight.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 21:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2 live

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Hillsborough
  • Victory would send Leeds back into second
  • Second-bottom Owls have won five of last six
21:58 GMT

FULL TIME

JOB DONE.

21:57 GMT

Final minute

As corners end with an Owls goal kick

21:56 GMT

CHANCE

90 + 3: Should be 0-3 again, Roberts shot tipped wide for a corner

21:54 GMT

Final Leeds sub

92: Byram on for Firpo

21:54 GMT

That should be it

90 + 1: Shot from range flies over the bar, just see this out now

21:53 GMT

Cleared

Five minutes added time

21:53 GMT

Owls still having a go

90: Late corner as Leeds fail to clear

21:51 GMT

Leeds sub

88: Rutter's name echoes from the away end as he is subbed for Piroe

21:50 GMT

Leeds clear

88: And Dan James races away to get Leeds up the pitch

21:49 GMT

Piroe

87: About to come on for Leeds who are under late pressure here, balls into the box, corner now

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayHillsboroughPatrick BamfordYorkshireCardiff CityIpswich Town