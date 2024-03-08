Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Match updates from Hillsborough, boos after Patrick Bamford strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2 live
FULL TIME
JOB DONE.
Final minute
As corners end with an Owls goal kick
CHANCE
90 + 3: Should be 0-3 again, Roberts shot tipped wide for a corner
Final Leeds sub
92: Byram on for Firpo
That should be it
90 + 1: Shot from range flies over the bar, just see this out now
Cleared
Five minutes added time
Owls still having a go
90: Late corner as Leeds fail to clear
Leeds sub
88: Rutter's name echoes from the away end as he is subbed for Piroe
Leeds clear
88: And Dan James races away to get Leeds up the pitch
Piroe
87: About to come on for Leeds who are under late pressure here, balls into the box, corner now