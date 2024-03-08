Live

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from Hillsborough, three Whites changes

Leeds United end a very busy week in their Championship promotion quest with a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday tonight.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 19:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.

Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Hillsborough
  • Victory would send Leeds back into second
  • Second-bottom Owls have won five of last six
20:44 GMT

CHANCE

43: Summerville corner, flicked header from Rutter just over the top, decent enough chance

20:43 GMT

A better ending

42: To the half from Leeds, lots of possession again, Gray in down the right and wins a corner

20:40 GMT

CHANCE LEEDS

39: Rutter is in, controls the ball and tries to lob Beadle who gets a touch to it and then blocks second attempt, better from Leeds.

20:39 GMT

An attempt at least

37: From Gnonto, cuts in from the right but low weak shot is deflected and gathered by Beadle. Disappointing this so far. Away end quiet and probably not impressed.

20:38 GMT

Big tackle

36: On Summerville as he looked to get through down the left, out for a throw.

20:34 GMT

Warrior

33: Rodon who is now back up and running with his new shirt, Firpo fine too

20:33 GMT

Rodon

32: Still having treatment, sat up. A new shirt coming his way via Gray who runs to get it

20:31 GMT

Rodon and Firpo clash

30: Clash heads in the box and Firpo has come off worse but sitting up now

20:31 GMT

More danger

29: Free kick clipped behind Firpo who recovers to force a corner, clash of Leeds heads then in the box.

20:29 GMT

Chance gone

27: Bamford is in but takes too long to shoot, Wednesday recover and Bamford then judged to have fouled in trying to win the ball back.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield WednesdayHillsboroughYorkshireCardiff CityIpswich Town