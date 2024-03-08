Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from Hillsborough, three Whites changes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.
Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United live
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off at Hillsborough
- Victory would send Leeds back into second
- Second-bottom Owls have won five of last six
CHANCE
43: Summerville corner, flicked header from Rutter just over the top, decent enough chance
A better ending
42: To the half from Leeds, lots of possession again, Gray in down the right and wins a corner
CHANCE LEEDS
39: Rutter is in, controls the ball and tries to lob Beadle who gets a touch to it and then blocks second attempt, better from Leeds.
An attempt at least
37: From Gnonto, cuts in from the right but low weak shot is deflected and gathered by Beadle. Disappointing this so far. Away end quiet and probably not impressed.
Big tackle
36: On Summerville as he looked to get through down the left, out for a throw.
Warrior
33: Rodon who is now back up and running with his new shirt, Firpo fine too
Rodon
32: Still having treatment, sat up. A new shirt coming his way via Gray who runs to get it
Rodon and Firpo clash
30: Clash heads in the box and Firpo has come off worse but sitting up now
More danger
29: Free kick clipped behind Firpo who recovers to force a corner, clash of Leeds heads then in the box.
Chance gone
27: Bamford is in but takes too long to shoot, Wednesday recover and Bamford then judged to have fouled in trying to win the ball back.