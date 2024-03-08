Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Third-placed Leeds know that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls have won five of their last six and even a point would take them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would send them up seven places to 16th.

Here, upon landing at Hillsborough, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Leeds team news: Whites boss Daniel Farke expects to have an unchanged squad for this evening’s derby against the Owls, including star winger Crysencio Summerville. Dutch ace Summerville was seen with an ice pack on his ankle after being taken off with ten minutes left of Tuesday night's 1-0 win at home to Stoke City in which he was again subjected to plenty of challenges.

FRIDAY NIGHT DERBY: As Leeds United take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, above.

Farke, though, said at Wednesday's pre-match press conference that he expected the same matchday squad, revealing that Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony would still be missing. Anthony missed the midweek game against Stoke due to private reasons as his mother's funeral took place this week.

Sam Byram returned from a recent hamstring injury to start Tuesday night's win against the Potters in which he played 88 minutes before being replaced by Junior Firpo who himself has had a recent calf problem.

Joe Gelhardt also returned from a back spasm as an unused substitute against Stoke but Jamie Shackleton (concussion), Pascal Struijk (groin) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are all out. Sheffield Wednesday's Leeds loanee Ian Poveda is out as the winger cannot feature against his parent side due to the terms of his deal.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Gray; James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.