Wednesday are being investigated after it appeared missiles were thrown in the direction of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier during last weekend's game at Hillsborough. United ran out 2-0 winners on Friday night, thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto. Following the latter's strike, Sky Sports cameras appeared to show bottles hurled in the direction of Leeds' French 'keeper.

The club, currently in the Championship's bottom three, are already under investigation by the FA for a similar incident involving missiles thrown at the assistant referee during their recent Championship fixture against Plymouth Argyle. The Owls are also awaiting a verdict from the Football Association in relation to alleged racist abuse of Coventry City player Kasey Palmer. Each incident has taken place at Hillsborough this season.

“The Owls are extremely disappointed to report that once again, we are the subject of a further FA investigation, this time following Friday night’s Championship fixture against Leeds United," a club statement read on Tuesday morning.

“Missiles were launched from the Kop area of the stadium on to the pitch in breach of EFL Ground Regulations and the law. The club is at risk of FA sanctions for this and previous incidents regrettably seen at Hillsborough this season.

“Officials are currently studying CCTV footage from Friday’s game and anyone identified to have taken part in such unacceptable behaviour will be heavily sanctioned by the club whilst also facing police prosecution. We repeat in the strongest tone that we have a zero tolerance policy in respect of ground regulation and/or law breaches at Hillsborough.

“FA investigations result in unnecessary costs, including the potential of significant financial sanctions that have to be absorbed by the club. Whilst it is acknowledged that only a minority of supporters choose to act in such an appalling manner, we ask the overwhelming majority and law-abiding members of the Sheffield Wednesday family to help weed out these individuals and uphold the good name of our club.

“Supporters can report any incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907 - please provide as much information as possible, including row, seat numbers and a short description of the culprit/s. Alternatively, call 0300 201867 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday to Friday.