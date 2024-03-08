Sheffield Wednesday release statement in response to fan disorder ahead of Leeds United fixture
The Owls' hierarchy have released a statement on their official website confirming the club are under investigation by the Football Association relating to supporter conduct.
"Despite continued reminders on the conduct of our supporters whilst following the team, we regret to report that the club are again the subject of an FA investigation following our home game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.
"A missile was launched from the North Stand area of the stadium in the direction of the assistant referee and we stress once more that we have a zero tolerance policy to this wholly unacceptable behaviour," the statement reads.
Wednesday are still awaiting the verdict of a separate FA investigation regarding a discriminatory incident against Coventry City's Kasey Palmer several weeks ago. Meanwhile, supporter Dale Houghton was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence earlier this season, found guilty of mocking the death of Bradley Lowery before the club's fixture with Sunderland in September.
The club have made a renewed plea to supporters ahead of tonight's match asking those attending to remain on their best behaviour in order to avoid further investigations into crowd trouble or sanctions being handed down by the FA.
"Ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture with Leeds United, at which the highest attendance of the season so far is expected, we implore supporters to abide by the ground regulations and refrain from engaging in any illegal or inappropriate behaviour of any form whatsoever - be it missile throwing, discriminatory words, gestures and/or tragedy chanting - that will bring the club into disrepute."