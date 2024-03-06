Sheffield Wednesday facing major injury concern ahead of Leeds United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will be checking on the fitness of Barry Bannan leading into Friday night's clash with Leeds United.

The Owls picked up another huge win in their battle against Championship relegation on Tuesday night as they saw off Plymouth Argyle 1-0 at Hillsborough thanks to an effort from Djeidi Gassama on the hour-mark. However, the three points came at a price as Barry Bannan took a blow to the head just before half-time.

The talismanic Scotsman, who has been with Wednesday since 2015, never emerged for the second half and given concussion protocols, of course, that makes him a doubt for the quick turnaround against Leeds. The skipper has been a key man under Rohl this season and while Wednesday did enough to claim the three points against Plymouth, his absence would be felt against the Whites.

Rohl, though, has high hopes of being able to call on the 34-year-old on Friday night.

“We have to check it," the Owls boss said after the win over the Pilgrims, their fifth win in six games. "He has some pain in his head, but I spoke to him after the game and he said it was feeling better then. We’ll check it tomorrow, and hopefully he’s OK for Friday because that’d be helpful in the middle of the pitch. Having Barry Bannan on the pitch, we need him as the leader of the group, and yeah, I cross my fingers for him that he can play.

"I’ll have to speak to the doctors and physios, they know better than me what we have to do now, but sometimes it’s just a feeling - and that’s what we have to look at.”

