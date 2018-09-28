Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees relishing derby clash with Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees believes the Yorkshire derby with Leeds United on Friday will be one of the biggest games of the Championship season for the Owls.

Lees, who came through the United academy making 123 appearances for the club, made the switch to south Yorkshire four years ago and believes that the match-up with the Whites is right behind the Steel City derby in terms of size.

Wednesday, who sit 10th in the table, defeated Aston Villa last time out and have now turned their attention to Marcelo Bielsa's table-topping Leeds.

"The Sheffield derby is the biggest one (for Wednesday), no question about that. But this is right behind it. Two really big clubs adds to it," Lees told his pre-match press conference.

"They have showed enough this season to show they have enough quality and are a good enough side to be involved at the top end of the season for most of the season. But you never know, it is a lot easier to play when you are on that roll of winning games and the momentum seems to take care of itself.

"I think everybody in the Championship will be pretty impressed with how they have started. The thing that has probably caught everyone's eye is that they have probably got the same players, but seem to be playing in a totally different way and a lot of those players are outperforming what they have done in the past. They have set the pace at the moment, but it is a good challenge for us.

Lees also revealed he has been impressed with Bielsa since his arrival at the club: "It must be something to do with him (Bielsa) and everyone has made a fuss of him coming to the club and it seems to be quite a big thing.

"But they lost their last game and it will interesting in how they react as they have not had to face much adversity so far."

"We will be full of confidence wanting to carry on our momentum and Leeds will be doubly hungry to bite back after losing.

"I am sure the game will live up to expectations. They have started well and we are not doing too badly."