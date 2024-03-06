Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is hoping his side can continue building momentum in the Championship by taking another huge step towards survival on Friday night. The Owls have won five of their last six games in the league, with Tuesday's win over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough being the latest.

The South Yorkshire outfit remain in the relegation zone but their recent form under Rohl has taken them to within goal difference of safety with Stoke City, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City all now within striking distance. As such, they know a win on Friday night against Leeds United, who are in a purple patch of form themselves, of course, could be enough to carry them out of the bottom three for the first time since August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beating Leeds is something no Championship team has managed this calendar year, though, and the Owls boss will be more than aware of the challenge facing his side, but with confidence brimming he hopes to see them show a 'hunter' mentality in front of what he hopes will be a sell out crowd.

"This was a massive result and performance, I am so proud of my players," Rohl said after the 1-0 win over Plymouth at Hillsborough, extending their unbeaten run at home to seven games in all competitions. "It’s another clean sheet and this is the basic, the defence has been fantastic. Now we must keep going, keep the momentum. My players have given everything again, we deserved the win, all the guys are fighting for every ball, the whole team. They have brought the wins home, I will take this win and I am very happy.”