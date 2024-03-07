Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Bannan looks set to be given the green light to play against Leeds United on Friday evening. The Sheffield Wednesday skipper was rated as a doubt after having to be withdrawn at half-time on Tuesday night against Plymouth Argyle after picking up a head knock.

With concussion protocols to follow, the fear at Hillsborough was that Bannan might not be fit enough to make the short turnaround, ensuring the Owls would have to take on Leeds without their star man. But, Danny Rohl has moved to allay fears of a lay-off for the Scotsman who has trained in the build-up to the fixture and seems likely to start against Daniel Farke's side.

“Barry Bannan looks fantastic," Rohl said during his pre-match press conference on Thursday. "He trained today with no problem. We have players available, it gives us an opportunity to bring fresh legs in.”

Wednesday will be without Leeds loanee Ian Poveda, of course, with the winger ineligible to play against his parent club. That comes as a blow for Wednesday with Poveda catching the eye and making a positive impact during his first few weeks in South Yorkshire to help the Owls win five of their last six games in the Championship.

However, while they have no more fresh injury issues, they'll also be without Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Kristian Pedersen this week.

"Everybody is available," he said. "It’s just Ian who can’t play. That means one position more is open, but everybody else (from Plymouth) is available. Now I have a choice to make on the players, but I have my XI in my mind and we’ll go over some details in the morning."