Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda might just have played his last game for Sheffield Wednesday. Poveda has impressed since joining the Owls on loan in the closing stages of the January transfer window and his performances have contributed to the club's survival push under Danny Rohl.

However, the winger picked up a slight muscle issue just before the international break at Ipswich Town and after being forced off the field on Saturday at QPR, he is now looking at a spell on the sidelines. How long that lay-off will be remains to be seen, but what is certain is that his absence will be felt by Wednesday, who remain inside the Championship’s bottom three with just four more games to go.

“For Ian we have to look at the last four weeks,” Rohl said, per the Sheffield Star. “He had a muscle injury, he started, he felt good, but it dropped again with an injury.

"It is always difficult, and it is why it’s difficult to say whether he can play one more game or not. At the moment it is a serious injury, but you never know sometimes, it can go quicker. At the moment we are looking at how he can come back healthy as soon as possible - but when that time will be I don’t know.”

Of course, Poveda's loan at Hillsborough is due to expire at the end of the season but he isn't expected to return to his parent club Leeds in the summer. The winger is out of contract this summer and looks set to become a free agent, ending his four and a half year association with the Whites.

Given the standard of his performances in blue and white, Rohl has already revealed his desire to tie the Colombia international down to a permanent deal this summer. Any deal may well depend on whether Wednesday successfully avoid relegation back to League One, though.