Daniel Farke's side recorded their eleventh win in 12 games in their most recent outing, defeating Danny Rohl's resurgent Owls in a hard-fought match on a difficult pitch under the lights.

Leeds arrived at Hillsborough knowing a win would move them back into the top two, before Ipswich Town play on Saturday afternoon with the chance to leapfrog the Whites once more. Farke's men managed to navigate a way past Wednesday, thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto in front of a season-high 30,023 crowd at Hillsborough.

The Leeds boss made three changes to his starting line-up, swapping out Connor Roberts, Sam Byram and Dan James for Archie Gray, Junior Firpo and Gnonto, respectively. Wednesday probed during the first half, threatening to take the lead as Illan Meslier somehow managed to turn behind an Owls effort from inside the six-yard box.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Bamford lost his marker at the back post and latched onto Firpo's pinpoint cross to put Leeds in front heading into the break.

United doubled their advantage midway through the second half as Meslier's long ball upfield was flicked on by Bamford, who found Georginio Rutter. The Frenchman, in turn, played through Gnonto who had timed his run perfectly, finishing with aplomb past goalkeeper James Beadle in the Wednesday net.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo (Byram 90+2'), Gruev, Kamara, Gnonto (James 83'), Summerville (Roberts 83'), Georginio (Piroe 88'), Bamford (Joseph 83')