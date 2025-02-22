Just two points separate Daniel Farke’s Whites and Chris Wilder’s Blades at the top of the Championship which is once again led by Leeds after Monday night’s dramatic victory against Sunderland at Elland Road.

Wilson Isidor’s first-half strike had the Black Cats heading for a 1-0 victory that would have kept the Blades top and one point above Farke’s Whites. Two Leeds substitutes, though, combined to turn the game on its head in dramatic fashion, two pinpoint crosses from Joe Rothwell setting up a brace of match-winning headers for centre-back Pascal Struijk who bagged his second in the 95th minute.

In a true top-of-the-table six pointer, Sheffield United and Leeds will now lock horns in an 8pm kick-off at Bramall Lane on Monday night where Farke’s Whites could boot five points clear of their Steel City rivals.

The Blades, though, would replace Leeds in pole position with a victory due to their current standing which has been achieved amid a chunk of injuries. Whites boss Daniel Farke and Blades boss Chris Widler have now both provided fresh team news updates and here we run through the injuries from both sides.

1 . Manor Solomon (doubt) Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that there was a question mark over winger ace Solomon who suffered bruising from a "nasty" tackle in Monday night's victory at home to Sunderland. Farke revealed that Solomon had not trained but the Whites boss was optimistic he might return on Saturday or Sunday. Farke said: "We hope he will return back for team training on Saturday or Sunday. If not able to train, he won’t travel with us. He’s the only question mark." Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

2 . Adam Davies (doubt) Back-up Blades keeper Davies has been missing of late and Wilder revealed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that the 32-year-old has been suffering with a tight calf. Wilder said: "He's touch and go for the weekend but I should imagine he'll be available for the QPR game if he doesn't make Monday." Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3 . Femi Seriki (doubt) Young Blades wing-back Seriki was ruled out of the home clash against Hull City at the end of January with a tight calf and the 21-year-old has not featured since. Wilder said last week that Seriki was "only a week or two away" and it seems likely that the visit of Leeds will come too soon. Photo: Nick Potts Photo Sales

4 . Oliver Arblaster (out) England youth international midfielder Arblaster is now Sheffield United's only long term first-team absentee, the 21-year-old on the comeback trail from a ruptured ACL suffered in November's Steel City derby victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane. Photo: Mike Egerton Photo Sales

5 . Sai Sachdev (out) Sheffield United's England youth international right-back Sachdev has been out since suffering a serious lower leg injury in an under-21s clash in September 2024. The 19-year-old had surgery and had his Blades contract extended by another year this month. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales