Just two points separate Daniel Farke’s Whites and Chris Wilder’s Blades at the top of the Championship which is once again led by Leeds after Monday night’s dramatic victory against Sunderland at Elland Road. Wilson Isidor’s first-half strike had the Black Cats heading for a 1-0 victory that would have kept the Blades top and one point above Farke’s Whites. Two Leeds substitutes, though, combined to turn the game on its head in dramatic fashion, two pinpoint crosses from Joe Rothwell setting up a brace of match-winning headers for centre-back Pascal Struijk who bagged his second in the 95th minute.