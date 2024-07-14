Sheffield United steal a march as they 'lead the race' for Leeds United 'target'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for free agent Callum O’Hare this summer following his release from Coventry City

Sheffield United are in pole position to secure the signing of Callum O'Hare on a free transfer this summer, according to reports. Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for O'Hare, who is available after seeing his contract with Coventry City expire at the end of last month.

The attacking midfielder has attracted plenty of interest over the course of the summer with Premier League clubs also being linked to his signature. However, it seems the Blades are close to landing O'Hare, with Alan Nixon reporting that the club have offered him a large wage and signing-on fee package.

O'Hare has reportedly been speaking to a host of clubs, but Chris Wilder's side have reportedly won out, with a deal looking close. The former Aston Villa man would be the club's third signing of the summer, with Jamie Shackleton making the move from Elland Road to Bramall Lane, while Sam McCallum has also joined on a free transfer. The Blades are also said to be close to signing Kieffer Moore despite reports earlier this week suggesting the Bournemouth striker was on his way to Hull City.

Leeds' interest in O'Hare remains unconfirmed, but if they were interested in his services, the news of his imminent move to Sheff United will come as a blow. United may well see defensive reinforcements as a transfer priority leading into the new Championship season, with Daniel Farke's first-team squad looking threadbare in the full-back positions in particular.

However, they have been linked with attacking options, too, and they are thought to be on the lookout for at least one new winger with Jaidon Anthony returning to Bournemouth following the expiration of his loan spell. A number 10 such as O'Hare will feature highly on many supporters' wish lists though, having watched Leeds go through much of last season without a specialist in the position.

Brenden Aaronson's return to the fold provides some cover, but it remains to be seen if the club will actively pursue other options.

O’Hare started his career with Aston Villa but made just nine appearances for the club before making the move to Coventry on an initial loan in 2019. In his five seasons at the CBS Arena, he helped the club out of League One and to the brink of promotion to the Premier League before just missing out on a play-off spot last season. He made 142 outings for the club and scored 21 goals along the way.