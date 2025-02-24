Leeds line up at Bramall Lane looking to complete a Blades double.

Sheffield United have deliberately kept their powder dry in the media ahead of the 'biggest game of the season' against Leeds United.

Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodžić has revealed an in-house decision to restrict their output in the press and on social media ahead of the Championship table-top clash at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

But in an interview with his club's matchday programme Ahmedhodžić admitted the last meeting of the sides is still weighing on Sheffield United minds.

Leeds ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at Elland Road thanks to second half goals from Pascal Struijk and Mateo Joseph.

The performance of the home side led Chris Wilder to declare his admiration for opposite number Daniel Farke and his squad.

"They were better in all departments," said Wilder. "They won more first balls. They jumped on more second balls. They played quicker, sharper, had the more attacking threat.

“We had bits and pieces of the game, not enough to trouble them. I've got no complaints in terms of result, in terms of Daniel, what he does, they've got outstanding players, the squad's laden with top players and and we have to brush ourselves down and go again."

But the Yorkshire derby reunion at Bramall Lane presents Wilder and his players with a chance to exact some revenge against the only side sitting above them in the table.

Leeds carry a two-point lead into the clash and Ahmedhodžić expects that there will be a high level of interest from elsewhere.

"I think it will be a game a lot of people across the country tune in to watch on Sky Sports," he said.

"It is probably the biggest game of the season in the Championship, and it is one we are looking forward to, especially having lost at Elland Road earlier in the season. We spoke at the beginning of last week about not saying too much in the media or social media, so hopefully we do our talking on the pitch on Monday night."