Chris Wilder’s Blades have moved back to within three points of Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has drawn a Liverpool comparison in providing his take on Leeds United’s lead being cut into by his Blades.

Wilder’s second-placed side were handed a new chance to close back in on Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites after Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at home to West Brom.

The Blades then took full advantage by recording a 2-1 victory from their Saturday afternoon clash at Queens Park Rangers which has left them just three points behind Leeds at the top of the pile.

Wilder, though, batted away suggestions that his team had piled pressure back on Farke’s side and used Premier League leaders Liverpool’s recent draw against Aston Villa as a comparison to the Leeds stalemate against West Brom.

In serving up fresh praise for Leeds, Wilder also declared that first and foremost his team now perhaps had one foot in the play-offs.

As quoted by the Sheffield Star, Wilder was asked if his side had piled a bit of pressure back on Leeds and declared: “It's only you guys who ever talk about that sort of thing. I said it a couple of weeks ago when Liverpool drew at Villa, it was a great result.

“And there are going to be some tough tests for us to come. This was one of them. Last season they had some fabulous results.

“They're a well-coached team who caused us issues at home earlier in the season but I keep saying it, and I'd like to think it doesn't go unnoticed that there are some huge clubs in this division, who have been in the Premier League, that are talking about getting into the play-offs.

“Today we've maybe put one foot in the play-offs. That's what they're talking about. We chucked a team together in the summer. We've got some really good young players who are learning on the job, we've got players who have been brought in and good assets in it. We're in a really good place. On and off the pitch.

“They're giving everything for that shirt. Our supporters today were fabulous and of course you want an eight or nine out of 10 performance but yet again, our attitude towards winning games of football is there for everyone to see. And I'm delighted we've got that.”