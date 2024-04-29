'Shameful' - Leeds United fans on QPR loss, Whites man worry, team demand and Farke questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the 4-0 hiding at QPR including a team demand and Daniel Farke questions including worry about a Whites man’s confidence and reluctance to play a youngster.

KEITH INGHAM

How do you account for that on Friday night? On the cusp of automatic promotion and you put in a performance that had nothing in it at all. The 4-0 hammering by [formerly] relegation-threatened QPR all but ends the challenge for the top two.

CAPITULATION: Leeds United at QPR, above, as Joel Piroe, right, heads back to the centre circle. Photo by Steven Paston/PA Wire.

It’s not completely over but it’s very hard to see Ipswich Town not overtaking United despite their 3-3 draw with Hull City on Saturday. Even if they don’t, where is the confidence going to come from for Leeds to raise their game against Southampton?

Like most fans I feel a little ‘punch drunk’ whilst writing this. The team probably has over-achieved in getting 90 points and going unbeaten at home for so long, but even that doesn’t dress up the capitulation against QPR.

Daniel Farke will have to answer some tough questions including his reluctance to give Mateo Joseph a start instead of Joel Piroe who seems to lack any confidence. The whole squad and management need a long look in the mirror before next Saturday as the fans will demand and deserve a response.

Once again, Leeds were not up to it when push came to shove.

Man of the match: The fans deserve credit for travelling to watch that shameful performance.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at the worst possible time at Queens Park Rangers on Friday night – potential glory turned to absolute misery in 90 minutes.

The stats do not tell the tale: QPR expected goals 0.73, Leeds 1.04, and Leeds won all the other stats apart from the one which really matters. Defensively shocking, Midfield non-existent. Wing play so far below usual expectations. Decision-making poor. Passing dreadful. Attempts on goal not good enough. Corners and set pieces dreadful. Energy lacking. Composure lacking.

It was a completely disjointed display with not one player anywhere near their average, never mind best. No positives to take at all.

At the end the home fans sang “Leeds are falling apart” whilst the away end sang “What the ******* hell was that”. That sums it up. So Leeds. So dis-united. Enough said.

Man of the match: No-one, but the ref was good.

ANDY RHODES

As far as capitulations go, this was a classic one for the Leeds United scrapbook.

Knowing a win was necessary to stop Leicester City winning the title on the night and pile the pressure on Ipswich Town, the Whites should have been fired up. Instead, Leeds lost every tackle, the loose balls were falling to those in QPR shirts and the chances fell to all the wrong players.

With either a final day showdown or the play-offs to come, Leeds will need to resolve their issues quickly. Daniel Farke must rebuild his team’s confidence but his own tactics have come under increasing scrutiny. When things aren’t going for Leeds, plan B always comes too late.

Let’s not forget, though, that Leeds have set their new record points total this campaign, so we know this is a squad capable of the improbable. Whatever happens from here, confidence is needed, as well as the return of Patrick Bamford. Who would have predicted that just a few months ago?

Man of the match: No-one stood out.

DAVID WATKINS

Hard to know what to say about that defeat, another disappointing performance at possibly the most crucial moment in the season.

After the euphoria of the win on Teesside, expectations were high that we could repeat the dose at Loftus Road, even though our record there has been awful over the years and QPR were looking for three points to make certain of Championship survival.

In the event, QPR turned up and we didn’t. An early QPR goal got the home fans and their team scenting that survival and Leeds never really recovered. We gave away possession too easily too often and QPR played with confidence. A second goal after only 22 minutes and the home side were coasting.

In the second half, Leeds conceded twice from set pieces, a worrying trait that has been evident all season. Now it’s become a major problem as we have reverted to a team creating far fewer clear-cut chances. Weak in midfield, fragile at the back, and uninspiring up front, this performance was a worry.

Ipswich have kept us in the automatic promotion picture thanks to their draw at Hull but the greater worry is that, if it is to be the play-offs, we’ll have zero momentum.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

Despite the glimmer of hope that was produced by the Middlesbrough result, United’s young team crashed and burned before vanishing without trace.

The hope was still there when Ilias Chair gave Rangers the lead after only eight minutes after an uncharacteristic gaffe by Joe Rodon. As recently as Monday night, the Whites had fought back after an early reverse and surely they would pick themselves up again wouldn’t they?

The question was answered by Lucas Andersen 15 minutes later as his long-range effort sailed past Illan Meslier and left Leeds stunned. United did have their moments and the Hoops goalkeeper Asmir Bergovic made great saves from Joel Piroe and Crysencio Summerville but few Leeds fans had any illusions about the eventual outcome as half-time approached.

Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field finished United off in the second half, giving the disconsolate Whites an uncomfortable journey home.

On Saturday night, Ipswich put in a much gutsier performance against a resilient Hull City side but could only manage a draw. Whether Coventry are sufficiently motivated to shock them on Tuesday remains to be seen but it’s not over yet!