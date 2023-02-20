Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the performance at Goodison Park, the blame for the club’s position and what they expect – and advise – next.

NEIL GREWER

A disaster of a result and a disaster of a day with the other results. We are in a real battle now and in a worse position than last year. After the positivity of the Man U games we return to frustration, poor finishing and a poor performance in general.

'DISASTER': Tempers flare after Leeds United's 1-0 defeat at Everton as caretaker boss Michael Skubala holds back Willy Gnonto. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

I blame the board for the league position – if they choose to sack Jesse Marsch then fine, but you have to have a replacement in the wings. Ironically, I would have taken Sean Dyche but we missed the boat there along with a flotilla of other boats who chose to stay in their home ports.

An injury to our top scorer has not helped, but that is a lame excuse in today’s world of large, expensive squads. Notts Forest managed to beat us with one shot on goal and now Everton with a soft goal, but in both games we have not scored. The ecstasy of being 2-0 up at Old Trafford is now a distant memory. The next game is a must win.

Man of the match: Can’t bring myself to name one.

ANDY RHODES

All the pre-match talk around the Everton game was around the fact that this was a game Leeds United couldn’t afford to lose. When the inevitable happened, it only made the gloom worse.

Like the fixture at Goodison Park last season, Leeds were toothless, couldn’t impose themselves on the game and were lucky not to lose by more. Some fans on social media have called for negative rhetoric around the team’s performances to end but, from a team of Premier League players, we need to see much more.

While they didn’t look like world bearers themselves, Everton at least carved out some decent chances. Leeds, meanwhile, couldn’t muster a shot on target. In the weeks ahead we need to see much more from United. Revisiting a question posed this time last year, are there three worse teams than Leeds at the minute?

Man of the match: Luke Ayling.

KEITH INGHAM

Is it time to question some players on their commitment to the cause after the shockingly bad performance against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday? In such an important game, the Whites didn’t even produce a shot to test Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

There are plenty of words you could use to lament the efforts of the motley crew that started, only Luke Ayling and Tyler Adams seemed interested in getting something from a game that was a ‘must-not-lose’ fixture and at least give 100 per cent effort for the fans.

It’s easy to raise your game against a team in the top six, it seems harder to do it in a ‘bread and butter’ game against a relegation rival like Everton. This was easily the worst display of the season and embarrassingly inept. Shame on you!

Man of the match: No-one. The fans deserve better.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, we turned up at the Last Chance Saloon, but instead of going in all guns blazing, we got shot to pieces. I’ve seen one eminent journalist describe our performance as “dross” and I really can’t argue with that.

We saw a similar performance in that fateful second half in Nottingham; weak, aimless and devoid of passion and ideas. It simply was not good enough. Quite where the stirring strength and solidity we showed for 170 minutes in two games against Man United disappeared to, goodness only knows. Now we are in real trouble, the one side in the bottom five that didn’t show they are fighting for their lives this weekend we are in danger of being sunk without a trace.

For me, the only sensible course of action now is to get someone in quickly, someone from outside, someone with no preconceptions and someone who can shake our players out of this stupor they seem to have got themselves into. And we have to get every player focused on staying error-free; this week it was a dire piece of positioning by Illan Meslier but every week it is a different player dropping a clanger.

Man of the match: A very low bar but Tyler Adams.

MIKE GILL

After giving a good account of themselves twice against Manchester United, the Whites faced both Everton and reality in an ugly tussle at Goodison. United had no clue how to break down their defence and as much as Patrick Bamford and co toiled away they could not penetrate Everton's solid wall of blue shirts. Any possibility of an attacking threat from the Whites was removed when Luke Ayling moved to the centre of defence to replace the injured Max Wober.

Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison were almost anonymous and even Willy Gnonto was completely wrapped up by man-of-the-match Seamus Coleman. Everton's veteran captain skipped unopposed down the wing. He spotted Illan Meslier off his line and sent a perfectly measured shot which found the net near the far post. It is unclear where United go from here and on a day when even Southampton managed to win, Leeds are heading for relegation.