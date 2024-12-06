Yorkshire Evening Post’s Inside Elland Road podcast has once again sparked plenty of debate and thought surrounding Leeds United goings on

Graham Smyth has shared his thoughts on Leeds United's number ten situation ahead of the January transfer window in the Yorkshire Evening Post's latest Inside Elland Road podcast with Joe Donnohue.

The two YEP journalists discussed the number ten role which is up in the air following Brenden Aaronson's struggles. Donnohue commented that the return of Ethan Ampadu could see Joe Rothwell or Ao Tanaka pushed up field but Smyth suggested the Whites should be looking to do something 'sexier'.

Smyth explained on the Inside Elland Road podcast: "So take it right back to the start of the summer, Farke explained himself, highlighting the lack of a natural number ten. The Diego Maradona that he didn't have.

"The natural thought would be, well January is coming up Daniel. Are you pushing to get one now? Are you asking for one? Are you banging down the door and saying, come on Alex Davies find me one please.

"But when I asked him today, he sounded quite satisfied and settled with what he's got."

Donnohue interjected: "He did. He said you can never rule anything out. He made it sound like it would be Rothwell or Tanaka who would be moving up into more of an advanced role when Ampadu is back in the team. He said it's all connected.”

Smyth added: "I would like Rothwell or Tanaka to go there to see what it's like. Aaronson at the minute needs a break. Blackburn looked a game too far. It would be so much more sexier if they went out and got a ten. So much more exciting."