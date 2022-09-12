The EFL and Scottish FA have announced that football can resume following last week’s passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Great Britain’s monarch died on Thursday, September 8 and as a mark of respect, it was decided that weekend fixtures would not go ahead throughout the United Kingdom.

Other sporting governing bodies chose to carry on but as the national sport and Prince William’s status as President of the Football Association, football was halted for one weekend.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Police on horseback are seen outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 20, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, statements released by the EFL and Scottish FA detailed their intention for matches to resume as normal, beginning from Tuesday, September 13.

The Championship, League One, League Two and all of Scotland’s professional divisions are now set to continue.

Meanwhile, Leeds United await a decision from the Premier League as to whether this weekend’s top flight fixtures can go ahead amid concerns surrounding adequate policing at matches with five-figure attendances.

Officers will be seconded to London this weekend as preparations get underway for the Queen’s state funeral, to be held on Monday, September 19.

This is likely to leave a shortage of police officers in other areas around the country, meaning selected Premier League fixtures may be postponed for a second consecutive weekend.

The EFL’s statement read: “With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

“Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols.”

There are concerns over the viability of Leeds’ Sunday afternoon fixture away to Manchester United given it is historically one of the most heavily-policed games in the Premier League calendar and will most likely see a 75,000-person attendance.

The Scottish FA referenced similar caveats in their statement, too: “Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.”