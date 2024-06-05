Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are reported to be one of several Championship clubs set to propose a new 'UEFA-style' financial controls model to the EFL at the league's Annual General Meeting this week.

A report in the Telegraph claims several Championship clubs are close to breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which could in turn incur points deductions similar to those handed down to Premier League duo Everton and Nottingham Forest this past season.

Leeds are believed to be one of the clubs, along with Hull City, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Cardiff City and Swansea City 'leading the charge' to loosen financial controls in the EFL in order to avoid sporting penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League's failure to agree on a 'New Deal' with the EFL, which aims to redistribute incomes from the top flight down the English football pyramid, has left clubs seeking an alternative solution to the financial restrictions they are currently required to work within.

Increasingly, teams in the second tier with Premier League ambitions are seen to run annual operating losses into the tens of millions, in order to gain promotion. Leeds reported a £62 million loss for the year in which Marcelo Bielsa's side won the Championship, while last season's champions Leicester City face the possibility of a points deduction next term due to alleged PSR breaches.

It is suggested that a 'UEFA-style' model, whereby clubs are permitted to spend 70 per cent of their revenue on wages, transfers and agent fees, could be introduced as a work-around.

On Friday, club chiefs will meet with the EFL at the league's AGM where financial proposals are expected to be discussed. Hull vice chairman Tan Kesler is set to be named on the EFL's three-person board, which could swing the debate in favour of clubs wishing to action change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vote on the matter will only be triggered if 16 of the Championship's 24 clubs agree to contest the issue.