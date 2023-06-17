4 . Sydney van Hooijdonk: Bologna

The name might be familiar and that's because he's the son of former Feyenoord and Celtic striker Pierre. Like his father, Sydney plays in attack and belongs to Italian club Bologna. Last season, whilst on loan at Heereneveen in the Netherlands, Van Hooijdonk scored 19 goals in league and cup competitions. At 6ft 3in, his profile in attack is one Leeds have lacked in recent seasons, while his goal record with Heerenveen and hometown club NAC Breda speaks for itself: 26 in 54 for Heerenveen; 23 in 70 for Breda. Serie A might be a step too far at this stage, but the Championship could prove just right. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos