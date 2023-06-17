Leeds United could be permitted to sign up to four players this summer who would previously have failed to accrue the minimum required number of points for a work permit.
The development comes after the Home Office approved plans to make signings from the European Union and further afield easier following the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU.
Clubs have successfully lobbied the government to loosen restrictions on incoming signings and new legislation dictates that Premier League and Championship clubs may sign up to four new players who would ordinarily have been denied a governing body endorsement (GBE), also known as a work permit.
This includes players currently plying their trade in divisions below the top flight across Europe, leagues which do not provide an adequate number of points towards meeting the government’s threshold.
The Whites are in need of a squad rebuild this summer with several first-team players expected to depart Elland Road in the wake of relegation to the Championship. However, Leeds are expected to be one of the stronger sides in the second tier next season boosted by the cash windfall from player sales, as well as parachute payments to the tune of £45 million in the first year.
1. Ohi Omoijuanfo: Brondby IF
29-year-old Norwegian international striker Omoijuanfo has been prolific in Scandinavia over the past few years. He scored over 60 goals in roughly 100 appearances for Eliteserien side Molde before averaging a goal every other game during a six-month spell with Red Star Belgrade, then returned to Scandinavia with Danish club Brondby last year. Sources in Denmark suggest Omoijuanfo is currently on approximately £10,000 per week, which means if Leeds were to offer an increase to entice him to England, that would be well within their budget. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Photo: Charles McQuillan
2. Josh Maja: Girondins de Bordeaux
Ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has been on fire in France since joining Bordeaux four years ago. Additionally, Maja's contract expires this summer and will be the subject of an attempt to retain his services by Bordeaux. Admittedly, his record in England's second tier whilst representing Fulham and Stoke City is far from impressive but on a possible free transfer, represents a cost-effective option. Last year, Maja netted 16 times for a Bordeaux side that missed out on promotion back to Ligue 1. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU
3. Zan Celar: FC Lugano
Prolific in Italian youth leagues after sealing a 1 million Euro move to AS Roma from Slovenian side Maribor as a teenager, Zan Celar has had to work his way back up the leagues and currently finds himself in Switzerland with Lugano where he scored 16 goals last season. An imposing, classic No. 9 who can also score with his head, Celar is a full international with Slovenia and could prove to be Leeds' second under-the-radar buy from Switzerland after Willy Gnonto last summer. (Photo by JURE MAKOVEC/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JURE MAKOVEC
4. Sydney van Hooijdonk: Bologna
The name might be familiar and that's because he's the son of former Feyenoord and Celtic striker Pierre. Like his father, Sydney plays in attack and belongs to Italian club Bologna. Last season, whilst on loan at Heereneveen in the Netherlands, Van Hooijdonk scored 19 goals in league and cup competitions. At 6ft 3in, his profile in attack is one Leeds have lacked in recent seasons, while his goal record with Heerenveen and hometown club NAC Breda speaks for itself: 26 in 54 for Heerenveen; 23 in 70 for Breda. Serie A might be a step too far at this stage, but the Championship could prove just right. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos