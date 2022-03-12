Seven positives for Leeds United fans to cling to in Premier League relegation scrap

The manner of the Aston Villa defeat had alarm bells ringing even louder as the mood at Elland Road took a turn in the wrong direction, yet there are still positives if you look hard enough.

Patrick Bamford

The sharp turn that led Bamford to winning a foul from John McGinn was a little reminder of the intelligence of Leeds' returning striker. He's going to be so important. Leeds have missed him so badly, even just to be in the right place in the area when crosses come in. If they get him fully fit it will be huge for Leeds.

BIG BOOST: Patrick Bamford, above, is now back in action for Leeds United and that could be so important in the club's Premier League survival bid, the forward pictured during his comeback against Aston Villa this week. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Illan Meslier

He showed again against Aston Villa the shot-stopping prowess that helped him impress so much last season. He hasn't been as good this season but the team hasn't been protecting him well either. Meslier remains a huge talent.

Form elsewhere

Norwich City are on a losing streak every bit as bad as Leeds', Everton look in real trouble, Watford were a mess against Wolves and Burnley are still inconsistent. Leeds just have to finish above three of them. It's not a plan, but it's a reality and it's still likely there will be three worse teams.

Help is on the way dear

Kalvin Phillips is on his way back, at long last, Liam Cooper too. Cooper will bring leadership and, if he can be as solid as he was last season, that will help immensely at the back. Phillips will help protect the backline and his mobility in the midfield will be key. Leeds just have to hope the system suits him, but he did more than okay in a central pair for England last year.

Heads still above water

Despite this dreadful run and playing very much like a team bound for the drop, Leeds remain on the right side of the relegation zone so their fate remains in their own hands. There is a worse situation to be in.

The break

Jesse Marsch will get time to further implement his ideas and work with the squad during the international break. Not all of his players will be around but some will and that time will also allow him to get Phillips closer and closer to match action. Players carrying knocks will be able to recover. It will be a much-needed breather.

The kids

Joe Gelhardt has lost none of his boyish confidence or cheek, as his long distance shot against Villa proved. He's still trying to take players on and doesn't appear to be tainted or demoralised by what has been going on around him. In Crysencio Summerville, Charlie Cresswell and Lewis Bate Marsch has other options from the bench who will be fresh and prepared to inject energy if called upon.