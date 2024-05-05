Defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday killed off any chance of automatic promotion for Leeds United, and so they now have the drama of play-off football to look forward to. Daniel Farke’s side face a two-legged semi-final against Norwich City before hopefully meeting one of the Saints or West Brom in the final.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on a top-two finish, credit must be given to Farke for turning round the mess at Leeds last summer to accumulate more than 90 points. The German has calmed things down since arriving but has also been fortunate enough to have some incredible talent at his disposal.