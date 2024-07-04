Seven Leeds United players on notice as pre-season gets up and running at Thorp Arch

Daniel Farke welcomed his Leeds United players back to Thorp Arch this week for the start of pre-season training. It’s been five and a half weeks since the Championship play-off final and Leeds will be motivated by the heartbreak as they push to go one better and win promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking.
The Whites have announced just two friendlies so far with games against Harrogate Town and Valencia on the schedule either side of a trip to Germany. However, the next few weeks promise to be huge for a number of players within Farke’s first-team picture as they look to put their best foot forward and force their way into the German’s plans. Here’s a look at some of those who need to impress over the next few weeks at Thorp Arch.
1. Sam Greenwood
Greenwood's future at Leeds United looks uncertain after spending last season on loan at Middlesbrough. However, he'll be determined to make an impression on Farke over the coming weeks and prove something of a point to the German. Whether he can force his way into the fold at Elland Road, though, remains to be seen. | Getty Images
2. Brenden Aaronson
The American will be given a second chance at Elland Road, but it seems he has some work to do in order to force his way into the side. He'll be returning to Thorp Arch later this month after the Copa America and he needs to make up for lost time ahead of what is arguably his biggest season in the game to date. | Getty Images
3. Joe Gelhardt
Gelhardt struggled to make his mark on Leeds' season last time around and made just 13 appearances. As such, he'll be keen to kick on this season and that starts by making strides in pre-season. Two seasons have been and gone since Gelhardt's breakthrough campaign and he's under a little bit of pressure now, it's fair to say. | Getty Images
4. Charlie Cresswell
Cresswell has seen a move to Toulouse fall through over the last few days and there are question marks about whether he will be at the club come the start of the Championship season. He needs game time this season and if he is to stay at Elland Road, this summer could be pivotal when it comes to get his foot in the door. | Getty Images
5. Charlie Crew
Crew is still waiting for a senior debut at club level, but he's a Wales international now and he'll be keen to kick on and force his way into Daniel Farke's plans this season. The 18-year-old was named on the bench last season and he is highly rated at Thorp Arch. A strong pre-season might just bring him into the picture. | Getty Images
6. Mateo Joseph
This season is a big one for Joseph. The forward announced himself at Elland Road last season with a number of strong performances off the bench. As such, he will be looking to take the next step this season and become a starting option for Daniel Farke. A big pre-season might see Joseph force himself into the picture, especially given the uncertainty that surrounds a number of Leeds' attacking options. | Getty Images