Seven Leeds United players on notice as pre-season gets up and running at Thorp Arch

Daniel Farke welcomed his Leeds United players back to Thorp Arch this week for the start of pre-season training. It’s been five and a half weeks since the Championship play-off final and Leeds will be motivated by the heartbreak as they push to go one better and win promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The Whites have announced just two friendlies so far with games against Harrogate Town and Valencia on the schedule either side of a trip to Germany. However, the next few weeks promise to be huge for a number of players within Farke’s first-team picture as they look to put their best foot forward and force their way into the German’s plans. Here’s a look at some of those who need to impress over the next few weeks at Thorp Arch.