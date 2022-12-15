The two teams who will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final are now set with Argentina having beaten Croatia and defending champions France making it past Morocco.

The showpiece match takes place on Sunday and, once the tournament has concluded, supporters in England can start focusing fully on the return of domestic football. That will come on December 28 for Leeds United when they face Man City in the Premier League in their first of two matches over the festive period before the January transfer window opens. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has rejected multiple new contract offers and he could leave on a free transfer in the summer if his contract impasse cannot be resolved (Football Insider)

Enzo Fernandez will not be leaving Benfica unless an interested party meets his €120m release clause with the Portuguese club unaware of any agreement with Liverpool and that talk of a ‘done deal’ is premature (90min)

Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos ahead of the January window although manager Erik ten Hag has been told it is not certain a striker will arrive next month (ESPN)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea will look to sign a replacement for injured striker Armando Broja this January with the Blues currently still planning to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer (Fabrizio Romano - Caught Offside)

West Ham have agreed to sign Brazilian defender Luizao from São Paulo with the 20-year old left-sided centre back having arrived in England on Monday ahead of a scheduled medical and will sign a three-and half-year contract from January after his deal with the Brazilian side expires (Daily Mail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portugal star Joao Felix is being offered to Premier League clubs as he seeks an escape route from Atletico Madrid in January with Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa all currently linked to the attacker (Daily Mail)

Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window having made some enquiries about the defender late in the summer window and have been following up that interest (Sky Sports)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United and Everton are aiming to sign gifted right-back Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, keeping an eye on his £25 million release clause that could signal a move in January (HITC)