The Whites were handed a Premier League defeat in the capital by Spurs having taken the lead in the first half despite the absence of seven players.

Summer deadline day signing Dan James gave Marcelo Bielsa's injury-hit outfit a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time but the visitors were hit twice after the break to leave without any points.

Leeds impressed as they dominated the ball in the opening period though Conte's move to match United's man for man tactics saw his side overcome the Whites in a tough contest.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilón celebrates scoring against Leeds United at White Hart Lane. Pic: Getty

Goals from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Reguilón handed Spurs the spoils and the full-back was quick to praise his new boss post-match.

"At half-time the gaffer told us to go man for man with extra effort. We gave it everything. This is the way now," Reguilón reflected afterwards.

"Our mentality is like a big team. We get the three points. The players, we know we needed to give more [in the second half]. We focused on the game and kept going. That is the thing that every fan wants to see.

"The first half was bad for us, also Leeds started really good. At half-time the gaffer said that we have to go with everything. We had a great mentality to win the match.

"The gaffer told us to go man for man and to attack with everything and also defend."

Reguilón's rebound was his first goal for Tottenham as he reacted quickest to Eric Dier's free-kick which cannoned back off Illan Meslier's post.

"I am the most happy in the world. It's my first goal in the Premier League and we get three points. Now we continue," the Spaniard continued.

"When we attack, I have to have the mentality of the striker, that's what the manager wants. Now, I feel dead, but I am also so happy as well. We put in an amazing effort. We are so happy and so, so tired.