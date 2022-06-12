September date presents next chance for Leeds United youngster after completing full set

McCalmont was once again an unused substitute in Sunday afternoon's Nations League clash against Cyprus at Windsor Park in which the hosts fought back from 2-0 down to take a 2-2 draw.
McCalmont, who spent last season on loan at Morecambe, is back in the senior squad whom he last represented in September of last year.
The 22-year-old has since played for Northern Ireland's under-21s but the midfielder was also an unused substitute in this month's Nations League clashes against Greece, the away clash against Cyprus and Kosovo.
Ian Baraclough's side have now completed their June fixtures and are back in action at the end of September with Nations League clashes at home to Kosovo and away against Greece.