Senior Leeds United attacker makes injury return in youth game as midfielder toasts breakthrough

A senior Leeds United attacker has made his injury return in a youth game as part of a weekend in which another Whites midfielder savoured a breakthrough.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Sep 2023, 12:40 BST
Jack Harrison departed Leeds to join Everton on a season-long loan last month as the 26-year-old continued his recovery from a hip injury which had prevented the winger from making any appearances so far this term.

Harrison, though, was handed his first outing in Everton colours when starting Friday evening’s under-21s hosting of Norwich City’s under-21s at Walton Hall Park in Premier League Two.

Harrison started on the right wing and played the full first half of a 2-1 victory for Paul Tait’s side who netted through a Francis Okoronwo penalty in the 28th-minute and then a Jenson Metcalfe strike two minutes after the break.

INJURY RETURN: For Leeds United's Everton loanee Jack Harrison, above. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.INJURY RETURN: For Leeds United's Everton loanee Jack Harrison, above. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.
INJURY RETURN: For Leeds United's Everton loanee Jack Harrison, above. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.

Elsewhere on the Whites loanees front, midfielder Sam Greenwood savoured a breakthrough for Middlesbrough, the 21-year-old brought on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Championship visitors Southampton. The triumph marked a first win of the season for Boro who sit third-bottom.

Cody Drameh started Friday night’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers for Birmingham City and played the full duration of a goalless draw.

But Sonny Perkins was not involved for Oxford United who moved second in League Two with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Exeter City.

