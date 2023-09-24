Senior Leeds United attacker makes injury return in youth game as midfielder toasts breakthrough
Jack Harrison departed Leeds to join Everton on a season-long loan last month as the 26-year-old continued his recovery from a hip injury which had prevented the winger from making any appearances so far this term.
Harrison, though, was handed his first outing in Everton colours when starting Friday evening’s under-21s hosting of Norwich City’s under-21s at Walton Hall Park in Premier League Two.
Harrison started on the right wing and played the full first half of a 2-1 victory for Paul Tait’s side who netted through a Francis Okoronwo penalty in the 28th-minute and then a Jenson Metcalfe strike two minutes after the break.
Elsewhere on the Whites loanees front, midfielder Sam Greenwood savoured a breakthrough for Middlesbrough, the 21-year-old brought on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Championship visitors Southampton. The triumph marked a first win of the season for Boro who sit third-bottom.
Cody Drameh started Friday night’s Championship hosting of Queens Park Rangers for Birmingham City and played the full duration of a goalless draw.
But Sonny Perkins was not involved for Oxford United who moved second in League Two with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Exeter City.