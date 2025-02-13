Daniel James' willingness to take on board 'little hints' from the Leeds United coaching staff has underpinned his stellar season according to Daniel Farke.

Tuesday night's trip to Watford and a pair of fine finishes took James to 10 goals and six assists for the season. He's the second Whites man to hit double figures for the campaign, behind leading goalscorer Joel Piroe who has 14. James' attacking threat has been a near-constant feature of Leeds' offensive efforts this season but lately he has been a menace for the Championship. Only once has he gone three games without a goal contribution and in his last seven outings he has five goals and three assists.

End product was once the biggest criticism of James, something his boss openly recognises. It is the Welsh international's openness to feedback that has helped make that criticism a thing of the past.

"I was always a big, big fan of Daniel James, of his skills, but also of his character," said Farke. "And of course, there was always criticism about him in terms of end products, goals and assists, but we have worked on this topic. But the most important topic is that he is also open to improve, and he's also a player when you work with him, when you give him trust, when you give him backing, you give him a few details how he can improve his game, he's always open and on it in order to execute it in this way."

A consistent run of games without injury has also helped. Other than a hamstring problem that kept him out of six games earlier in the season, James has managed to stay fit and available. And Farke insists that a workrate on the pitch that has endeared James to supporters is matched with what he does behind the scenes.

"He brought himself into such a good shape, and now that he can play with confidence, and confidence and rhythm is always the key in order to be that successful in delivering end products," said the German. "The little hints and recommendations that we gave him, he is always open and executed. So all the praise goes to him. I think his work ethic and his workload on the training pitch at Thorp Arch is crucial, and this is why he's delivering in the way he has done so far this season."

James and Leeds have a weekend off from Championship action but return to Elland Road to host fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland on Monday night.