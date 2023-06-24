Twenty-one-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville is currently away with the Netherlands under-21s in their bid for under-21s Euros glory and the Whites attacker once again starts in today’s Group A clash against Portugal in Tbilisi (kick-off 5pm).

Summerville also started Wednesday’s group stage opener against Belgium and played 69 minutes of the contest which ended in a goalless draw. Georgia recorded a 2-0 victory against Portugal in the other Group A opener.

The top two from each group qualify for the competition’s knockout stages meaning that victory for the Dutch against Portugal could be crucial in progressing. Georgia face Belgium at the same time today.

Every game in the tournament can be watched live at uefa.tv