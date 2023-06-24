Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Second chance for Leeds United youngster to shine in crunch time for Whites ace

A Leeds United attacker has been handed a second chance to shine upon crunch time for his group of youngsters.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 24th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read

Twenty-one-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville is currently away with the Netherlands under-21s in their bid for under-21s Euros glory and the Whites attacker once again starts in today’s Group A clash against Portugal in Tbilisi (kick-off 5pm).

Summerville also started Wednesday’s group stage opener against Belgium and played 69 minutes of the contest which ended in a goalless draw. Georgia recorded a 2-0 victory against Portugal in the other Group A opener.

The top two from each group qualify for the competition’s knockout stages meaning that victory for the Dutch against Portugal could be crucial in progressing. Georgia face Belgium at the same time today.

Every game in the tournament can be watched live at uefa.tv

SECOND CHANCE: For Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above, with Netherlands under-21s. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.SECOND CHANCE: For Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, above, with Netherlands under-21s. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.
