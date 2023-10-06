Leeds United’s Under-21 side conducted themselves professionally on Friday evening as Michael Skubala’s youngsters defeated Luton Town Under-21s by four goals to one in the Premier League Cup.

Both Leeds’ outings in this season’s PL Cup have ended in victory so far after Luton were the latest team to be seen off at the LNER Community Stadium. United had previously beaten Colchester United’s reserve side last month by a 3-2 scoreline, but went one better against the young Hatters, courtesy of goals from four different scorers.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Charlie Allen celebrated his latest call-up with a goal inside the opening four minutes, latching onto Sean McGurk’s well-weighted through ball and racing in to slot beneath Luton ‘keeper Jameson Horlick.

The visitors levelled shortly afterwards, but once again found themselves behind within minutes as McGurk and Luca Thomas combined on the edge of the penalty area to set up the latter for a straightforward finish and McGurk’s second assist of the game.

A general view inside the LNER Community Stadium where Leeds' U21s play their home fixtures (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

Leeds were not done before the half-time break, though, as McGurk whipped in a low free-kick which travelled through bodies and beyond Horlick in the Luton net, clinching his tenth goal contribution of the season, in just nine appearances across all competitions.

There was a question of whether it had taken a touch on the way in, but replays showed a clean flight from McGurk’s strike on the near-side touchline.

Skubala’s side weathered a brief period of Luton pressure after the restart but put the icing on a fine team performance with Lewis Bate’s well-worked goal in the closing minutes.

In similar fashion to Thomas’ goal, substitute Joe Snowdon took receipt of a Bate pass, after defender Kris Moore had robbed ex-Leeds loanee Andros Townsend in the middle. Snowdon then played a one-two with Bate, who subsequently rounded the goalkeeper and chipped into the net for Leeds’ fourth of the night.

Thirty-two-year-old Townsend, who has been without a club since leaving Everton in the summer, was relatively quiet but completed 90 minutes as he vies for a contract with the newly-promoted Bedfordshire club.

Elsewhere in the PL Cup on Friday evening, Chelsea defeated Colchester 5-2 meaning Leeds trail the Blues in Group D on goal difference, but have a six-point lead over Luton and the U’s.

Leeds United XI: Van den Heuvel, Coleman (Mullen 67’), Monteiro, Debayo, Moore, Gyabi, Bate, Allen (Douglas 67’), Carole (Spencer 84’), McGurk (Snowdon 72’), Thomas