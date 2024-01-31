Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has declared Everton's stance on Leeds United-linked Ben Godfrey and explained his rationale over a chance for the 26-year-old defender.

Godfrey has been linked with a January move to Elland Road in United's bid to strengthen their defensive options although Whites boss Daniel Farke would not mention names when asked about Godfrey in Wednesday's pre-Bristol City press conference.

Godfrey has had to settle for limited game time at Everton this season but the defender was handed just a third league start of the campaign in Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Fulham.

His display helped the Toffees to a clean sheet as part of a goalless draw, after which Dyche drew praise for Godfrey who has been told he is "in the mix" at Everton.

“You can only pick 11, and he’s been unfortunate over his time here under me, but he’s been working very hard," said Dyche, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"We assured him of that recently, funnily enough, I assured him a few days ago that he was in the mix and right there.

"Now maybe he understands, by playing [at Fulham]... I make it clear to all the players. I say, ‘look, training is important and performances are important’. Nobody gets a gimme. No-one gets an easy ride or told they will be in the team every week. We discuss it with the staff and we try and get a team that can win a game.”

Pressed on what he had seen from Godfrey of late to give him a chance at Fulham, Dyche declared: "“His defensive responsibility, which was clear tonight. Guarding the back post with a great clearance, the pace and strength that he shows, many different things.

"Picking a side that can win games is not always an easy task… I don’t think Patto (Nathan Patterson) has been doing badly, I just think it was the right game to play Ben. He delivered a good performance.”

Godfrey said himself post match to evertontv: “It’s my job to compete on the weekend so it 's always tough when you don’t get the opportunity to be involved in Premier League games.

“But that’s football sometimes. It’s important for me that I just keep working hard whether I am playing or not, and keep driving the boys on. At the end of the day, I am part of the team and not everyone can play - I know that.