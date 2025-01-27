Scott Parker on Burnley's intent to win against Leeds United in predictable bore draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker saw his side play out a goalless draw at home to Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Scott Parker felt a 0-0 draw was always likely against Leeds United but insists his Burnley side had every intention of trying to win it.

The stalemate at Turf Moor saw just one shot on target and that came from Whites winger Daniel James in the 88th minute.

Burnley were unable to trouble Illan Meslier and found themselves doing more defending as the game went on.

Parker painted it as a game between two sides with opposing strengths who cancelled one another out and admitted he was content with the result against the league leaders.

"I think it was always going to pan out that way," he said. "No denying we're playing against a very good side tonight. They're a top side. You're playing against a side with real attacking threat and go and score goals at will at times this year and [we are] a side on the reverse of that, nothing short of remarkable defensively.

"I'm happy with that point. We came here with full intention to win it. We wanted to try and cause them a problem and had a belief we could win, while understanding it was always going to be a difficult game.

“First half we had our moments. We lacked a tiny bit in the final bit. Second half they proved dominant while not causing us too many problems. The back end was two teams seeing out the game."

Parker felt Burnley were lacking something in possession in the second half but lauded his side's defensive solidity as they once again kept a clean sheet and an intact unbeaten record at Turf Moor.

"I thought we lacked a little bit of control second half," he said. "I've been in the arena many times, the intentions of the players - I'll never be critical of their intention - they give their everything. We just lacked a little something, that was mainly control and staging our attacks.

“The game falls away from us a little bit. It becomes really difficult, the passes you're seeing and spaces you're seeing it's more difficult to be with. Overall defensively we were rock solid again.

“I get it ain't fashionable, people want to talk about us not scoring many. But what we're doing defensively is giving us a chance to be where we are now. We've gone against Leeds, arguably the best team attacking wise in the division, picked up four points and they've not scored against us. That's a feat in itself."