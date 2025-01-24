Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds face Scott Parker’s Burnley side on Monday night under the Turf Moor lights.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has made a Leeds United declaration with a Daniel Farke belief and prediction for Monday night’s Clarets v Whites showdown at Turf Moor.

Parker’s side sit third in the Championship table but just three points behind frontrunners Leeds who visit the Clarets on Monday night in an 8pm kick-off under the Burnley lights.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Parker declared Leeds as an “exciting” side but with a belief that Whites boss Farke would be just as wary of Burnley’s threats as his own Clarets were of Monday’s visitors.

The Burnley boss also predicted that Monday night’s showdown would be decided on “fine margins.”

"It's a big game for us, a big game for both teams really,” said Parker.

"I think we all understand the magnitude of this game on Monday, two teams that have done very, very well up to this point of the year.

"We are playing against a really exciting team in terms of the way they play, a team that has been together now for probably 18 months with not massive, massive changes, albeit they have of course sold some players.

"But they have got some real quality in their team, players that they have kept as well, we experienced that when we played against them early on in the season.

"I'm sure Daniel will be saying the same about us, he understands the problems we can cause them.

"It's got the ingredients of a very good game and I think it will be defined on the fine margins and the team that can obviously get the better end of them will come out victorious no doubt."