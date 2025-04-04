Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley are level on points with Leeds and just two points behind Sheffield United.

Scott Parker has made a tough Burnley admission with vow in his side’s battle with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sunderland for an automatic promotion place.

Parker’s third-placed Clarets have closed up to being level on points with second-placed Leeds, only trailing the Whites on goal difference and just two points behind Championship leaders Sheffield United.

Parker admits his men now face a tough challenge in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Coventry City but the Burnley boss has declared that his side will “attack” the run-in with full commitment amid a glowing verdict of his team.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Parker said: “I want them excited, I’m excited, we’re all excited. That’s probably one of the biggest words that we’re constantly using in meetings every time I approach this team.

“We’ve gone into this season now with how ever many games we’ve played and we’re operating in and around where we wanted to be.

“These seasons move very, very quickly. We are absolutely excited about where we’ve put ourselves, the race we’re in and we’ve done that through the quality we have, the hard work we’ve put in.

“We’ve got seven games left now; we will attack this like we’ve attacked every part of this season. With absolute full commitment and an excitement about it where we’re in this, and we’re going to give absolutely everything to try and be successful this year.

“I've seen improvement no end. I keep referencing in terms of the job the lads have done from where we were, the improvement’s been very, very drastic and very quick. That’s full credit to the group we have really.

“There’s been hours upon hours of work that’s gone in, these players have always been very responsive, very understanding, always wanting to improve. And that journey sometimes can take a long time and we’re still in phases where there’s large areas that we need to improve.

“When the season’s long gone, done and dusted, and we all reflect over it, I think the biggest thing is how quickly this team have come together, how quickly this team have taken certain elements, some elements much quicker than others. But I’m starting see a real full rounded group at understanding every phase, defensive, attacking, set-plays, which is very pleasing.”

Sizing up the test against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side, Parker admitted: “We prep right this week, and we go and bring over the best version of ourselves, try and execute a game that we go and win and that’s another ticked off. Then onto the next and we try and do exactly the same.

“It’s another tough challenge; we’ve come out of the Bristol game which was another tough challenge. Another team that were going for a play-off spot.

“Coventry are exactly the same, Frank’s gone in and done an incredible job and they’re on a really good run, good form.

“So, there’s a challenge ahead of us but I couldn’t tell you a fixture coming up that isn’t going to be a challenge, this is where we are now in the season, teams have got things to play for, relegation, play offs, and we’re obviously on our journey to try and do what we need to do as well.”