McDonald joined from Scottish club Hamilton Academical last summer and has performed well during 2023/24 with five goals and three assists for Rob Etherington's Leeds United Under-18 side.

The 17-year-old has played a key role in Leeds' journey to the FA Youth Cup semi-final this season, featuring in all four matches en route to the last four, which is the first time United have made this stage of the prestigious competition since 1998.

"Leeds United are pleased to confirm that Josh McDonald has signed his first professional contract with the club, running until the summer of 2026," a club statement read.

"Josh recently made his debut for the Under-21s team, coming off the bench to replace Sonny Perkins against Leicester City in the Premier League 2.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Josh on signing his first professional contract and we look forward to his future progress."