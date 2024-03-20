Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland won't be trying to persuade Archie Gray to switch international allegiances before Euro 2024. That's the belief of Scotland assistant John Carver, who insists the Tartan Army are happy with what they have going into the summer tournament in Germany.

Leeds United's Gray is currently away with England Under-21s after earning his first call-up from Young Lions boss Lee Carsley this month. But there have been reports claiming Scotland are keen to secure the teenager's services moving forward, with Gray's father and grandfather both representing Scotland during their playing days. Gray isn't the only man being hunted by Scotland, it seems, with Newcastle United stars Anthony Gordon, who could make his England bow this week after being called up, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Elliott Anderson all eligible. Carver hasn't ruled out any of the above names being included in future Scotland squads, but it seems the Euro 2024 ship has sailed.

“I would be very surprised, because loyalty is massive. We are almost settled on what we are going to take away," the coach said, as per the Daily Record. “I would be very surprised if somebody comes out from nowhere. We are more or less settled.

“Unless we find somebody who is like ‘wow’, an outstanding player. I am not going to go down this street of Anderson and Gordon and all this lot because I have had enough of that, I am sick of talking about that. If somebody comes from nowhere I would be very surprised. But we are looking at all the options for now and obviously for the future. Because we have to take it further again after the Euros.

“We have had a few people looking at that situation along with many others. I think it is important you never stop looking and searching. That’s how it should be. If people think they are comfortable getting a place in the squad then they become relaxed.”