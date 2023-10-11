'Score more' - Joel Piroe salutes 'amazing' Leeds United asset and issues finishing advice

Joel Piroe has hailed an “amazing” Leeds United asset and outlined the next steps to making his team even better along with finishing advice.

Piroe is still only seven weeks into life as a Leeds player following his summer switch from Swansea City but the Dutchman already took his Whites goal tally to five with his composed finish in Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Bristol City.

The success completed quickfire back-to-back home wins for Daniel Farke’s Whites after Wednesday’s 1-0 triumph against QPR and Piroe has hailed the amazing “energy” provided by United’s home fans fresh from his fourth outing at LS11.

Piroe has netted in two of those games having also scored in the 3-0 win at home to Watford as part of a start to the season that has left Leeds in fifth place heading into the international break.

CALM: Joel Piroe fires Leeds United back in front and en route to victory in Saturday's Championship clash against Bristol City at Elland Road with a composed finish for his fifth goal in a Whites shirt. Photo by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

The Whites are now in a period of two weeks without a game but Piroe says Leeds side are intent on using the time wisely in a bid to make further progress and ultimately “score more” when the Championship campaign resumes.

"There are things that we can improve in our overall game play,” said Piroe, speaking to LUTV. "I think it's nice as well to have a little break to work things out together to be even better and score more."

Piroe made the move from Swansea to Leeds having netted an impressive 46 goals from 96 games in two years with the Swans. The Dutchman is already five from eight for Leeds, the striker adding to his tally at the weekend

with a calm strike from the edge of the box that was placed through Kai Naismith’s legs en route to beating Robins keeper Max O’Leary into the right corner of the net.

Pressed on showing composure in front of goal, Piroe admitted: “I think that's also what I always try to be, be calm, composed in front of the goal, take your time - assess the situation, how much time you have of course.

"But if you know you have time and space don't rush it, better do it neatly then rush it and kick it out of the stadium."

Instead, United’s stadium erupted as Piroe’s strike hit the back of the net and the Dutchman says he is thriving on the Elland Road atmosphere.

"I enjoy it very much,” said Piroe, asked about the importance of making Elland Road a fortress.