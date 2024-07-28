Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FC Schalke 04 boss Karel Geraerts has given his verdict on defeat to Leeds United in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

A defiant message has been issued by Schalke 04 boss Karel Geraerts on the back of Saturday’s Leeds United friendly but with a Whites admission.

Like Leeds, German outfit Schalke are approaching a second consecutive season in their country’s second tier and continued their summer build-up with Saturday’s behind closed doors friendly against the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staged at SV Westfalia Rhynern’s ground, the first half of the contest ended goalless but Leeds turned on the style after the break and ultimately left with a 2-0 victory via strikes from Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe.

Speaking in an article on Schalke 04’s website, boss Geraerts admitted his side should have defended better against Leeds but also declared that his team had enough chances to find the back of the net. A goal, he felt, would have led to a different game.

Ahead of the new Bundesliga 2 campaign, the Schalke boss also fired a warning about reading too much into pre-season friendlies.

Geraerts declared: “Results aren’t the most important thing in pre-season. I’ve seen a lot in football. Sometimes you can win every pre-season friendly and then lose your first game of the season. Our result against Eintracht Braunschweig on the first matchday is what matters to me.