Leeds United are facing a busy summer transfer window as the new Premier League season edges closer and closer.

The summer transfer window continues to take various twists and turns for Premier League clubs with more big deals closing in on completion while others seem to be far away or falling apart.

Leeds United are fighting to keep a hold of their star players this summer and one of them has reportedly turned down offers from Premier League clubs but only because he wants to join Barcelona and the Spanish side are hoping that Tottenham will take one of their current players off their hands to free up space and finances.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have agreed a fee and booked a medical for a long term signing target while Brighton are looking at a Rangers midfielder as a potential new recruit after the sale of Yves Bissouma.

Chelsea are apparently willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but the Spaniard plans to hold crunch talks with the club about his future and Arsenal are now very close to getting a deal over the line for a Manchester City forward.

Elsewhere, PSG are willing to let a former Liverpool and Newcastle midfielder leave this summer with Everton and West Ham amongst the interested clubs while Middlesbrough have placed a £15m price tag plus add ons for a Tottenham target.

Finally, a Bayern Munich director has publicly commented on rumours linking the German side with Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

1. Bayern director rejects Ronaldo rumours Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no truth in rumours that the Bundesliga club want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo (Sky Germany)

2. Gunners close in on Jesus Arsenal and Manchester City have reached full verbal agreement for Gabriel Jesus, with a fee of £45m, and the deal will be completed very soon (Fabrizio Romano)

3. Spurs yet to meet Boro's Spence valuation Tottenham and Middlesbrough remain a way apart in their negotiations for Djed Spence with Boro looking for around £15million plus add-ons (The Sun)

4. Barcan want Lenglet exit Barcelona hope Tottenham can convince Clement Lenglet to move to the Premier League to kickstart a summer clearout at the Catalan club (ESPN)